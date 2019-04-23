Life › Human interest

Happening now

Cameroon: Government extends condolences to family of doctor killed in DRC

Published on 23.04.2019 at 01h14 by Journalducameroun

Doctor Valery Mouzoko was killed when armed men opened fire on a hospital (All rights reserved)

The Minister of Public Health Manaouda Malachie has extended his condolences to the family of Dr Richard Valery Mouzoko, killed on Friday April 19, 2019 during an attack by rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

DR Congo is reported to have witnessed two separate attacks on Thursday and Friday, targeting the hospital in the city of Butembo, one of the locations where the ebola epidemic is said to be spreading at its fastest rate.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus confirmed by a tweet that Dr Valery Moukozo had died during the attack, and others had been injured.

Some Cameroonians are reported to have appreciated the Public Health boss’ concern about the matter and some other cases which have a link with his Ministry.

The most recent case before that of the bereaved Doctor been his prompt reaction to the Deido District Hospital incident that happened in Douala.

Tags : | |



READ ALSO

News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top