Cameroon Government Launches Recruitment Exams, Targeting 1000 Open Positions in 2022

In total, less than 1,000 positions are open in the fields of justice, administration, social affairs, financial management, basic education, agriculture, civil engineering, mining, livestock and animal industries, and public health.

Through these competitions, Cameroon is preparing to recruit the lowest number of public agents since 2018. Indeed, a compilation of official figures reveals that 1,536 positions had been opened in 2021, against 3,700 places filled in 2020, and respectively 5,411 and 5,179 positions opened in 2019 and 2018.

According to government forecasts, this rationalization of recruitment is expected to intensify in the coming years, with a planned freeze on the systematic integration into the civil service of graduates of the Ecole Normale Supérieure (ENS), who generally make up the bulk of those recruited each year.

With this strategy, the State of Cameroon intends to control the wage bill of public employees, which is increasingly unbalancing the state budget, according to officials. Between 2011 and the end of June 2021, this wage bill has increased from 681.4 billion CFA francs to more than 1,000 billion CFA francs, according to figures from the Ministry of Finance.

Better still, for more than 10 years, this wage bill has been well above the sustainability ratio (ratio between the volume of tax and customs revenue collected during a year and the expenditure of state personnel, editor’s note) set at a maximum of 35% as part of the multilateral surveillance criteria laid down by the CEMAC (Cameroon, Congo, Gabon, Chad, CAR and Equatorial Guinea).

According to the medium-term economic and budgetary programming document (2023-2025), the basis for the 2022 budgetary orientation debate, Cameroon intends to reduce this indicator to 33.8% in 2025. This ambition includes, among other actions, the rationalisation of the recruitment of state employees.