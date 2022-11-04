Cameroon : Government Launches Recruitment of 3,000 Teachers

The government is organizing a selection test for the recruitment of 3,000 primary and nursery school teachers on 10 December.

This is the content of a joint order signed by Joseph Le, Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reform (Minfopra) and Laurent Serge Etoundi Ngoa, Minister of Basic Education.

“The selection test is open to all holders of the Capiemp (Certificate of Pedagogical Aptitude of Nursery and Primary Teachers, NDLR) 2017 and all holders of previous Capiemb, having participated or not in the previous phases of the third recruitment programme,” reads the order.

Since 2019, the government has been recruiting 3 000 primary school teachers. The third phase of this programme took place last year. This year we are in the fourth phase, as mentioned in the order. The aim is to improve the pupil-teacher ratio in schools. For the government, this rate should increase from 43% in 2019 to 95% in 2023. It is not yet certain that this target will be reached at the end of the programme.

This year, the selection test will be organised in the main cities of the ten regions of the country. Candidates submit their applications in the region where their chosen training school is located.