Cameroon Government launches special recruitment of 150 teachers in Newly Created State Universities

The prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute signed a Communique on March 2nd 2023, launching a special recruitment for state university teachers .

the three new universities namely Bertoua , Ebolowa and Garoua will soon be enriched with new teachers. It is through a communiqué on the opening of 150 positions for the year 2023, signed on 2 March by Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute.

According to the President of the Central Supervisory Commission, each of these State Universities will recruit 45 teachers and 15 positions will be reserved for the quota of academic regulation. The recruitment is open to Cameroonians aged 45 years and above who hold a PhD. After the validation of the terms of reference and the publication of the authorisation to open the posts, the process will continue in 10 other stages culminating in the commissioning of the candidates definitively retained by the Universities concerned, indicates the chronogram of activities.

This operation follows a special recruitment of 450 teachers authorized by President Paul Biya in November 2022 to boost the starving staff of these three new universities for the years 2023, 2024 and 2025. For the record, it was in 2018 that the government initiated the first phase of recruitment of teachers in the State Universities with the bonus of 2,000 positions opened. The second phase gave the opportunity to 549 PhD holders to apply and 573 for the third phase of the operation. Calculators in hand, we should register to date, 3129 new recruits for the three phases apart from 600 special recruitments (November 2022 and March 2023) of which 150 are expected.