Voting is going on in some parts of Cameroon as close to seven million registered voters are expected to cast their votes today in the Legislative and Municipal elections.

If the voting is going on smoothly in the other eight regions of the country, the exercise is being conducted under a tense atmosphere in the North West and South West Regions where separatists have threatened to disrupt the vote.

The government for the past weeks dispatched over 700 uniform men to reinforce security in these two Regions.

Government Ministers who have returned to vote in their Regions of origing are doing so under high military escort, reports say.

It is the case with the Minister Delegate at the Ministry of External Relations in charge of the Commonwealth Felix Mbayu who voted this morning at the Government School Old Town.

The Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji, accompanied by the Governor of the North West Region Adolphe Lele LAfrique voted at Up Station.

On theur part, the Secretary of State at the Ministry of Justice in Charge of Penitentiary Administration, Doh Jerome and the Director General of Customs Edwin Fongod left their hotel rooms in Bamenda this morning, accompanied by soldiers to go cast their votes in Bali.

The Government Delegate to the Bamenda City Council Vincent Ndumu equally voted this mornig at the Regional Delegation of Mines in Bamenda.

The Pro Chancellor of the University of Bamenda Sammy Beban Chumbow voted this morning at the Council Library Commercial Avenue.