Cameroon: Government offers more relief to IDPs in West region

Over 4000 families of internally displaced persons from the North West and South West regions living in the West region of the country have received humanitarian assistance from the government of Cameroon.

On instructions of the Head of State, the Minister of territorial administration Paul Atanga Nji went to Bafoussam for the second phase of distribution exercise of relief items to IDPs in the Mifi Division, West region of Cameroon.

In line with this exercise, 4,500 families who could not benefit from the aid distributed ending August this year by Minister Paul Atanga Nji gathred at the Bafoussam ceremonial ground today where they received items comprising of 850 mattresses, blankets, bags of rice, 250 cartons of soaps, sugar and cooking oil and other food items.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Paul Atanga Nji disclosed that there are more than 24000 IDPs in need of assistance in the region and last time only 6000 of them befitted from the relief.

The representative of the IDPs thanked the President of the Republic for the gesture and expressed gratitude to the people of the west region for hosting the different displaced families.

He remained optimistic that the dialogue initiated by the Head of State could lead to a return to normalcy in the Anglophone regions.