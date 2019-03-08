Cameroon: Government offers relief to Elig Edzoa Market fire victims

The Government of Cameroon has offered 26 Million F cfa to some 130 traders whose shops were razed by fire at the Elig Edzoa Market in Yaounde.

Each of the traders received 200,000 F cfa from the State as compensation for their shops which went up in flames in the early hours of Monday March 04 at the Elig Edzoa Market.

The cash distribution took place this Thursday afternoon in one of the halls of the Yaounde Town Hall under the Supervision of the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji, the Governor of the Centre region Paul Nasseri Bea, the Government Delegate to the Yaounde city council Ntsimi Evouna, and other State Authorities of the Centre Region after a visit paid on the site.

Some of the traders present manifested their gratefulness to President Paul Biya for what they considered as a kind gesture.

“It is the third time that this same site of the Elig Edzoa Market gets burnt and for the first time, the President compensate us for the damage. We are really grateful for that” one of the traders said.

Meantime, the Government of Cameroon has promised quick measures will be taken to reconstruct the side of the Elig Edzoa Market that burnt down.