Cameroon: Government offers relief to IDPs in Douala

Close to 5000 internally displaced persons from the crisis-hit North West and South West regions residing in Cameroon’s economic capital Douala have received relief from government of Cameroon.

The relief material were distributed to them this Friday by territorial administration Minister Paul Atanga Nji.

It consist of mattresses, bags of rice, soap, fish and other basic commodities aimed at improving the life of those affected by the socio-political crisis rocking Cameroon’s English speaking regions.

Speaking after the distribution exercise, Minister Paul Atanga Nji underscored the Head of State’s desire to see peace return to the North West and South West regions for the people to regain their comfort zones.

“We received high instructions from President Paul Biya to accelerate the distribution of humanitarian aid to IDPs in the North West, South West and other regions as well…We give assistance for reconstruction…food items and non-food item like zing, wood, cement for those who are able to rebuild their structures…After assistance it is development.” Paul Atanga Nji said.