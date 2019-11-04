Cameroon: Gov’t orders destruction of over 200 homes in Ngouache

The Government of Cameroon has ordered the destruction of some 250 homes at the Ngouache neighbourhood in Bafoussam, area declared risk zone following a deadly landslide which occurred Monday October 28, 2019.

The destruction process which is still to begin follows the end of search efforts for more victims of the landslide that claimed 43 life, injured three and destroyed 13 houses.

The survivors who were asked to quit the area earlier are said to be moving to some lodging facilities put at their disposal by some elite of the West region.

Besides that, the military engineering corp is working on the 17 hectares of land offered by the chief of the locality to help the affected population resettle.

The deadly landslide which was triggered by heavy rainfalls took the inhabitants of the Ngouache neighbourhood by surprise in the night of Monday October 28, 2019.