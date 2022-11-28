Cameroon: Government Proposes 6,345.1 Billion for 2023 Budget

Business › Finances

Published on 28.11.2022 at 08h05

The Finance Bill tabled at the National Assembly, portrays balances in resources and uses the sum of 6,345.1 billion CFA francs against 6,080.4 billion in 2022.

 

The government has just tabled the Cameroon Finance Bill for the year 2023 for consideration by the National Assembly. The State budget is balanced in resources and uses at the sum of 6,345.1 billion CFA francs against 6,080.4 billion in 2022, an increase of 264.7 billion CFA francs representing a rate of 4.4% compared to the year 2022.

The general budget amounts to CFAF 6,274.8 billion, while that of the special allocation accounts is CFAF 70.3 billion compared to CFAF 102.7 billion, due to the withdrawal of the S.A.C. previously earmarked for financing the fight against Covid 19. The increase recorded by the general budget is 297.1 billion (+5%) compared to the 2022 fiscal year when it stood at CFAF 5,977.7 billion, according to the explanatory memorandum.

According to the government, this budget was drawn up in a context marked by a slowdown in global economic growth, the projected rate of which in 2023 is 2.7% internationally. Inflation is expected to fall to 6.5% as a result of the disinflationary monetary policies put in place by central banks. The same decrease is expected in the CEMAC zone, where the rate is projected at 3.3%.

At the national level, the drafting of this bill was based on several factors, notably macro-economic projections. These are based on a growth rate of 4.2% against 3.7% in 2022, despite the contraction of activity in the oil sector. Inflation will remain under control at 3% against 4.6% in 2022, according to the explanatory memorandum of this text.

Members of the government are expected to appear before the lower house of parliament in the next few days to defend their budget allocations for the year 2023.

