Cameroon: Government reassures Yaounde residents on restoration of electricity supply

The Minister of Communication, Rene Emmanuel Sadi has reassured Yaounde city dwellers measures have been taken by the government to provide rapid and lasting solutions to the current blackout situation rocking the capital city.

Minister Rene Emmanuel Sadi was speaking yesterday in Yaounde during a joint press conference with the Minister of Water and Energy Resources, Gaston Eloundou Essomba.

Going by Minister Rene Emmanuel Sadi, under the supervision of the Minister of Water and energy resources, teams of engineers from ENEO and SONATRAL have been dispatched on the field to ensure a return of power supply.

“…All the stakeholders are leaving no stone unturned day in, day out to address the situation in which everyone is aware of the gravity…” Ren Emmanuel Sadi said.

Minister Rene Emmanuel Sadi nevertheless decried the fact complete repair will demand some time due to the degree of damage caused by the fire incident.

“In spite of the timely intervention and the great mobilisation for remedial purposes, the magnitude of the damage called for the supply of new equipment, and consequently an additional time span is necessary for appropriate works to be carried out by the engineers on the field.”