Cameroon: Government signs tripartite agreement for voluntary repatriation of CAR refugees

The Government of Cameroon has signed a tripartite agreement with the Central African Republic and a UNHCR representative for the voluntary repatriation of Central African refugees living in Cameroon.

The agreement was signed last Saturday at the conference hall of the Ministry of territorial Administration.

Signing on behalf of Cameroon was the Minister of territorial administration Paul Atanga Nji, the Minister of Humanitarian action and National reconciliation, Virginie Baikoua signed for CAR and Buti Kale, represented the UNHCR.

The agreement reported to follow international conventions seeks to put in place practical modalities that will determine the voluntary return of Central African refugees to their native country in “safety and dignity”.

According to Minister Paul Atanga Nji, “Cameroon is currently host to over 400,000 refugees from the Central African Republic, most of whom are in the East and Adamawa regions of the country”, benefitting from political solidarity as prescribed by President Paul Biya.