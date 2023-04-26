Cameroon: Government Summons Telecommunications Operators

After the massive boycott campaign of mobile phone operators MTN and Orange between 12:00 and 14:00 launched by consumers, the Minister of Posts and Telecommunications reacts.

Faced with the plane mode initiated by Cameroonians, the Minister of Posts and Telecommunications convened an emergency meeting with the CEOs of Orange Cameroon, MTN Cameroon, ART and Camtel.

According to correspondence from Minpostel, the agenda of this meeting to be held this Thursday, April 27, 2025, from 15 hours at the Conference Room of the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, will focus on measures taken to improve the quality of service of electronic communications and consumer protection.

This meeting comes at a time when Cameroonians in large numbers with the accession of well-known figures (David Eboutou, Kareyce Fotso, Ebenezer Kepombia etc.).