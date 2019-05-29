Cameroon: Government to ease visa policy, taxation to promote tourism

Members of government and other stakeholders of the tourism sector have resolved to ease visa procedures and taxation relating to tourism so as to enhance the development of the sector in Cameroon.

The information was made known Tuesday May 28, 2019 following the 20th session of the National Tourism Board which held at the Star Building under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute.

Talking at the session, the Minister of State, Minister of tourism and leisure, Bello Bouba Maigari exposed on the measures that could be implemented to regulate the development of the tourism industry.

He explained that the giving out of entry visa to Cameroon could constitute a lever which would revamp the tourism sector in Cameroon. As such, he pledged for the visa procedures to be eased.

He equally mentioned taxation as a complementary means to organize the tourism activity in Cameroon.

At the end of the session, the proposals were all adopted.