Cameroon: Government to honour 3,350 persons ahead of National day celebrations

Members of the Councils of National Orders are meeting at the Unity Palace in Yaounde to scrutinize over 10,000 application files for different categories of medals to be awarded on the occasion of this year’s 20th May celebration.

Out of the 10,000 files under examination by the members of the Councils of National Orders, 3,350 will be chosen and the bearers will be awarded distinctions according to their categories.

These distinctions include; order of valour, order of Cameroonian merit, order of agricultural merit, order of sports merit and medal of public force.

Chairing the first examination session that took place on Monday April 15, 2019, Peter Mafany Musonge, Grand Chancellor of National called on members of the Councils of National Orders to make use of objectivity and chose candidates who at both the National and International levels contributed by giving to our country the image of a Cameroon proud of its united nature and ready to face any challenge.

The working sessions scheduled to run for three days ends tomorrow, Wednesday April 17, 2019.