Cameroon: Government urges parents in restive regions to send children to school

Five members of government have urged parents in Cameroon’s North West and South West regions to turn down school boycott and send their children to school come September two.

They made the plea during a joint press conference yesterday in Yaounde aimed at reassuring Cameroonians on the moves taken by the Government to ensure school resumes hitch-free in those regions in particular and in Cameroon in general.

Speaking at the occasion, the Minister of State, Minister of Higher education and chancellor of academic orders, Prof Jacques Fame Ndongo said enough security measures have been put in place to counter school boycott and encouraged the people to collaborate with the local administration and the forces of law and order.

On his part, the Minister of Basic education Laurent Serge Etoundi Ngoa underscored the important financial measures taken by the government ahead of school reopening.

According to him, 364 million CFA frs was sent to the North West region meanwhile 263 M was sent to the South West region as preparation for back to school, amongst others. He equally mentioned a 855 M State subvention given to private schools to function normally.