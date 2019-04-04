Cameroon: Governmet assesses humanitarian action to victims of Anglophone crisis

The Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji will ,grant a press conference today to present the path covered so far by government in assisting civilians affected by the crisis in the North West and South West regions of the country.

Paul Atanga Nji who has visited the two regions on several occasions to distribute humanitarian aid to the affected population will give a balance sheet of governmentp’s actions before the press.

After the press conference, a guided tour is scheduled immediately where the Minister will present the different warehouses of humanitarian aid in Yaounde.

While visiting the North West region last weekend, Paul Atanga Nji stressed government’s commitment to assist the affected population but called on them to plead with their brothers and sisters who are in the bushes to drop their guns and “return to the Republic.”