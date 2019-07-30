Cameroon: Governor of crisis hit NW region on peace campaign in Bui

The governor of the North West region of Cameroon Adolphe Lele L’Afrique is on a peace crusade in Bui Division.

The governor is due to discuss with local authorities on the necessity to end war so as to guarantee a hitch free back to school come September in that part of the country.

He began his peace tour yesterday in Nkambe, Donga Mantung Division of the North West region of Cameroon where he encouraged authorities to work hand in gloves with forces of law and order to maintain peace in the area and ensure a safe back to school.

Reports hold that while on his way to Nkambe yesterday, Governor Lele Lafrique’s convoy was attacked twice by alleged armed separatists.

For some weeks now, back to school campaigns have intensified in the two crisis hit Anglophone regions of Cameroon.