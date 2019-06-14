Cameroon: Governor of restive NW region lifts restrictions on movement of people, property

The Governor of the North West region of Cameroon, Adolphe Lele Lafrique has lifted security restrictions placed on the movement of persons and properties within the region for over one year today.



The information is contained in a release issued this Friday June 14, 2019 by Governor Lele Lafrique.

The release partly reads that “the security restrictions placed on the movement of persons and properties within the North West region are from the date of signature of the present order lifted.”

In the order, the governor charges Administrative authorities and heads of security and defence forces with the implementation of the order.

Owing to the long-lasting unrest in Cameroon’s North West and South West regions, the government had ordered a curfew in 2018 in a bit to contain secessionist activities. The government had thus restricted the movement of persons and goods from 6pm to 6am the next morning excerpt on special authorisation, Administrative authorities and defence forces.

The curfew was renewed after and after till it was lifted today by Governor Lele Lafrique.