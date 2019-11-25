Cameroon: Governors begin meeting in Yaounde today

Governors of the ten regions of Cameroon begin meeting today in Yaounde under for their bi-annual conference which runs from November 25-26.

The conference that takes place at the Yaounde City Council Hall will be presided over by the Minister of Territorial Admnistration Paul Atanga Nji.

The governors are expected to discuss the security situation in the country as well as the upcoming Municipal and Legislative elections scheduled to hold on February 9.

The governors will discuss measures to be taken to ensure the electoral exercise goes on smoothly in their varous regionsand how they could help the elections-management body Elecam with administrative support.