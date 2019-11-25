Cameroon: Governors cautioned to apply law for peace to reign ahead of upcoming twin elections

The governors of the ten regions Cameroon have been urged to apply the law where necessary to make sure peace and order is maintained before, during and after the February 9, 2020 Municipal and Legislative elections.

The call was made by territorial administration Minister Paul Atanga Nji this Monday in Yaounde at the opening session of the bi-annual conference of regional governors for the year 2019.

Speaking at the occasion, Minister Paul Atanga Nji called on the Governors to be alert so as to ensure that the political activities resulting from the upcoming Legislative and Municipal elections do not threaten peace and social cohesion.

He equally urged political parties to abstain from any attitude that would jeopardise the peace and serenity of the nation before, during and after the elections.

Reminding the Governors to apply the law where necessary, he hinted that disorder would in no case be tolerated.

This first gathering comes some few hours before Elections Cameroon would close its doors to all candidates wishing to deposit their candidacy files for Legislative and Municipal twin elections.

Reports say candidates from different political parties are striving to meet up with today’s midnight deadline and submit their candidacy files as passed this deadline, every other file would be disqualified.