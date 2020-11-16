› Politics

Cameroon: Governors’ conference opens in Yaounde today

Published on 16.11.2020

Governors of the ten regions of Cameroon are meeting today in Yaounde for their final conference of the year which will be presided over by the Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji.

The two-day event which holds at the Yaounde City Council will enable the Governors to discuss a wide range of issues among them securing their regions before, during and after the December 6 Regional Elections as well as beefing up security ahead of the end-of-year feasts.

Special attention will be paid to the North West and South West Regions where there scenes of violence have been recorded in the past weeks, notably the killing of seven children at a school in Kumba, attacks at several other schools and the kidnap of the Fon of Nso and Christian Cardinal Tumi.

