Cameroon: Governors in Yaounde to discuss security challenges

The ten regional Governors are meeting in Yaounde for their 2019 bi-annual conference with deliberations centred on how to reinfornce security in order to protect persons and property.

The Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji opening this conference on Thursday reminded the Governors that the protection of citizens and their property remains the priority of the State.

Given the recent protests witnessed in some towns of the country, Paul Atanga Nji said everything will be put in place to guarantee the security and stability of the State.

The Minister equally extended President Paul Biya’s congratulations to the different Governors for ensuring security in their different regions during the Presidential elections and called on them to do same for the upcoming Legislative and Municipal elections.

“In exactly the same way as we did for the last Presidential elections, all necessary measures must be taken to ensure that the various elections are held in total calm and serenity and in all Administrative units”.

The conference holding under the theme Administrative authorities, strengthening the security of people and property ends today Friday February 15.