Cameroon: Governors Set Strategies to Battle High Cost of living and Insecurity in Regions

“The Head of State has instructed you to fight against the high cost of living and artificial shortages, so that the people can pay the right price for the goods and services they need”. This is the first recommendation of the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji, to governors, at the end of their first semi-annual conference on August 9 in Yaounde. He noted that the inflation recorded in recent times had negative consequences on the population.

And even if the unfavourable international situation lends itself to this, MINAT noted that rogue traders sometimes proceed to speculation in defiance of the laws in force. According to Cameroon tribune, governors are invited to fight effectively against this type of practice, in concert with the teams of the Ministry of Commerce, to ensure social peace. This call resonates with the theme that guided this conclave: “Administrative authorities and security challenges in times of socio-economic constraints”.

The governors must also pay particular attention to the security situation, especially as the country is only a few weeks away from the start of the school year. On the ground, despite some improvement in the situation, the North-West, South-West, Far-North and East remain prey to the secessionist and terrorist threat, as well as the humanitarian challenge, with attempts to spread to neighbouring regions.

And throughout the country, the fight against organised crime remains a problem to be solved. This is exacerbated by the use of drugs and the sale of fake medicines. The Minat also warned against the murky game of certain associations and political parties. According to him, “the administrative authorities must continue to monitor their activities, in order to avoid excesses, often caused by some politicians in search of notoriety, whose only concern is personal projects that have nothing to do with the general interest.

Similarly, one must keep an eye on the activity of motorbike taxis, which is infested with parasites who comment on various criminal acts. Minister Atanga Nji also insisted on the issue of land and property, which is a regular source of problems that can cause disturbances to public order. He asked the administrative authorities “to fight against land grabbing