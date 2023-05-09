Cameroon Govt Accelerates’ Procedure to Curb Famine

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development revealed on May 3th 2023 in Yaounde, a series of measures put in place to overcome the food crisis that affects about 3 million people in Cameroon.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has had a substantial increase in its 2023 budget to not only support the price of fertilizers up to 30%, which represents 14 billion CFA francs, but also facilitate the production of high quality seeds in sufficient quantity, about 4 billion CFA francs.

In addition to this,” we will also attack the construction of mini community infrastructures to deal with the negative effects of climate change,” said Minister Gabriel Mbaïrobe . Deploying the import-substitution policy, which is supposed to reduce imports while promoting the consumption of local products.

Moreover, this ministry wants to protect available food stocks and put in place conditions conducive to a substantial increase in agriculture, livestock and fisheries. “Specifically, this will be done by supporting the prices of fertilisers and pesticides for small producers, who represent 80% of our food production, and by reconstituting and strengthening the means of production of operators in priority sectors such as maize, rice, sorghum, cassava, plantain, potatoes, market garden produce, and animal and fish production,” announced Minister Mbaïrobe.

We note that this strategy translates into the provision of improved seeds, small agricultural equipment, livestock feed and food concentrates, said the member of the government. Minader also announced the strengthening of the conservation and processing of agricultural products to reduce post-harvest losses by providing cold rooms and small processing units in the various production basins. Putting all these projects to effect might only reduce 2% of famine risk in Cameroon . There is need for government to reduce inflation, encourage local productions and firms.