Cameroon govt accuses ‘Ambazonia’ separatists of multiple school attacks

The government of Cameroon has accused armed separatist fighters in the restive Anglophone regions of carrying out attacks on schools this week.

According to the Minister of Communication and spokesperson of the Cameroon government, Rene Emmanuel Sadi, three attacks were carried out by separatists on Tuesday and Wednesday at various schools.

The first attack, he said occurred in Bamenda on Tuesday when “four separatist rebels aboard motorcycles, armed with AK 47 riffles broke into the Longla Comprehensive College at around 9am”, opening fire on the school premises, causing panic before fleeing away.

“It should be noted that no serious case has been recorded, apart from a few scratches on some students and teachers as a result of the pushing during the panic,” Rene Sadi said.

The same day, “several hooded terrorists” attacked the Presbyterian Nursery and Primary School, Kumbo, abducting ten pupils and six teachers, the spokesperson of the Cameroon government said, adding that the students were later released though the teachers remain in captivity as soldiers continue to work for their release.

However, the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon, that owns the school, said unidentified armed men stormed the campus, kidnapping eleven teachers while the pupils were dispersed “to go home unhurt.”

The third attack took place on Wednesday at the Kulu Memorial College in Limbe, Southwestern part of Cameroon when armed men broke into the school premises around noon.

“After firmly ordering the students and teachers to strip naked, and having subjected them to physical abuse and other physical violence, the assailants ransacked the premises and set a large part of the establishment on fire,” Rene Emmanuel Sadi said.

No loss of human life or injury was recorded in the course of the attack, he added.

These incidents occur as Cameroon’s Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute is expected in Kumba on Thursday to preside over an official burial ceremony for seven students who were murdered on October 24 when armed men opened fire on learners at a school in the locality.

A dozen other students still as various health facilities recovering from various injuries from the attack which has received widespread condemnations.