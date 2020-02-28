Cameroon: Gov’t accuses HRW’s Ilaria Allegrozzi of conniving with Ambazonia fighters

The Government of Cameroon has disclosed Ilaria Allegrozzi, Senior Central Africa Researcher at Human Rights Watch and author of the Organisation’s report indicting security forces of Ngarbuh killings has been entertaining close links with separatist fighters since the beginning of the Anglophone crisis.

Hitting out at a recent report published by the Non-Governmental Organisation accusing the Cameroonian army of deliberately killing at least twenty-one civilians last February 14 in Ngarbuh, Communication’s Minister revealed the “biased” report was written by someone who has close links with Ambazonia fighters.

“The Cameroonian Government has in fact been in possession for the past few days of irrefutable evidence establishing links between, on the one hand, Mrs Ilaria ALLEGROZZI, presented as a senior researcher at the NGO “Human Rights Watch”, author of the biased report incriminating the Cameroonian Armed Forces, and on the other hand, numerous secessionist terrorists…” Rene Emmanuel Sadi disclosed.

According to the Government spokesperson, separatist fighters make available to Ilaria Allegrozzi’s and at her request, videos and images of them impersonating security forces and committing atrocities which are later attributed to the latter.

He said this revelation follows the arrest on February 24 of a dangerous secessionist named Nfor Yacubu with whom was found a mobile phone that made it possible to establish he had “close relations of active complicity with Mrs Ilaria Allegrozzi…”

Rene Emmanuel Sadi thus indicated that taking into consideration the above discoveries, the Government of Cameroon can affirm that the alleged investigations of Human Rights Watch in the English speaking regions have been “limited to the untruths invented by her acolyte, the terrorist NFOR YACUBU, using advanced matting techniques.”