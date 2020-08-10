The Ministry of Public Health has reinforced the response strategy in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by acquiring three new medicalised ambulances.

The ambulances were presented during a brief ceremony on Thursday, August 6 in Yaounde and have been put at the disposal of the Ebolowa Regional Hospital as well as the Douala and Yaounde General Hospitals.

Presenting the ambulances, officials of the Ministry of Public Health said two of them have been given to hospitals in Douala and Yaounde because they are the epicenters of the pandemic while Ebolowa equally needed one of the medicalised ambulances after the COVID-19 specialised centre was inaugurated last month.

The Minister of Public Health Dr Malachie Manaouda said the acquisition of the medicalised ambulances is proof of government’s determination to reinforce the fight against the pandemic until the curve is flattened. He thus used the opportunity to call on Cameroonians to continue respecting the barrier measures in order to bar the way to the pandemic, stressing the fight I a collecting responsibility.

That responsibility equally lays in the UN young parliamentarians who were received in audience by the Minister of Public Health immediately after the presentation of the ambulances.

During an exchange that lasted over thirty minutes, they all talked on the responsibility of the youth in the fight against the pandemic.

The young parliamentarians requested the material support like face masks, hand sanitisers, buckets from the Ministry of Public Health to help fight the pandemic in their various localities.

The UN young parliamentarians used the opportunity to offer an invitation to the Minister of Public Health to attend their next parliamentary session scheduled for August 29.