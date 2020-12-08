› Politics

Cameroon: Gov’t admits Regional election wasn’t without any incident

Published on 08.12.2020 at 18h26 by journal du Cameroun

The Government of Cameroon has admitted recording a regrettable incident Sunday December 6 as traditional rulers and Municipal Councillors cast their votes in the country’s pioneer Regional election.

In a communique published Tuesday December 8 on the ambiance of the election, the Government says it took place in a peaceful and transparent manner but for some slight incidents omitted during Minister Paul Atanga Nji’s outing on the holding of the election shortly after the polls closed.

The release indicates that a Municipal Councillor for the Widikum Council was killed by “terrorists” after he casted his vote.

That notwithstanding, the Government has commended the voter turnout which according to the release was quite satisfactory.

“Despite threats in the North West and South West regions and the assassination of a Municipal Councillor in Widikum by terrorists, as well as calls for election boycott by political parties…the voter turnout everywhere was satisfactory…” it reads.

Before this release, the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji in an outing after the close of polls said the election took place nationwide in a serene, calm and peaceful atmosphere with no incident likely to cast doubt on the credibility of the polls recorded.

