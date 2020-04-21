Cameroon: Gov’t admits soldiers killed civilians, burned houses in Ngarbuh

The Government of Cameroon has acknowledged army engaged in a military action that led to death of some thirteen civilians including ten children and three women and proceeded with the deliberate burning down of houses to conceal the facts in Ngarbuh-Ntumbaw, North West region of Cameroon last February 14.

The information is revealed in the report submitted by the commission of enquiry set up by the Head of State to investigate the killings.

Here is the full communique from the Presidency of the Republic on the commission’s findings.

https://www.journalducameroun.com/en/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/communique_ngarbuh_en_21.04.2020.pdf