Cameroon: Govt adopts new strategy to reconstruct Anglophone regions

A new operational strategy has been adopted in the reconstruction drive of the North West and South West Regions of Cameron.

The new operational strategy that focuses on a bottom-top approach was adopted on Thursday, April 13 13 in Yaounde during the fifth Steering Committee meeting of the Presidential Plan for the Reconstruction and Development of the North West and South West Regions.

While chairing the meeting at the auditorium of the Prime Minister’s Office, the Head of the Steering Committee of the Presidential Plan for the Reconstruction and Development of the North West and South West Regions, Balungeli Confiance Ebune noted a number of achievements recorded by the plan since the start of its implementation.

“We are sure that the achievements witnessed so far will accelerate the speed and the expectations of the local population,” Balungeli Confiance Ebune said.

On his part, the National Coordinator of the Presidential Plan for the Reconstruction and Development of the North West and South West Regions, Motuba Tamanjong Obase said they are adopting a new approach whereby the population will be heavily involved at various levels.

He said the bottom-top approach will focus on youths between 15-35 given that they are among the most affected by the crisis rocking the North West and South West Regions.

The PPRD will keep 70% of the activities in the Green zones, including finishing those carried forward from 2022. Twenty percent 20% of the 2023 activities will target the yellow zones and 10% the Red zones on a demand driven basis, where the Youths participate.

-There will be special equity emphasis in each zone to harmonize levels of development and drift from easy to do areas to needed to do areas.

Priorities will be set with the local target population taking into consideration the particular activities and funding availability.