Cameroon: Gov’t allays fear of fuel shortage after Sonara fire

The government of Cameroon has dismissed reports of a shortage imminent hike in the prices of fuel and cooking gas after the fire incident at the National Oil Refinery, Sonara.

During a joint press conference in Yaounde on Sunday June 2, the various ministries concerned as well as the heads of the corporations reassured Cameroonians that prices of these commodities will remain the same.

This came after a meeting held chaired by the Prime Minister on Sunday morning to chart a way forward following the incident.

Though preliminary reports talk of a technical fault, the Minister of Communication Rene Emmanuel Sadi said the investigations have been opened to further determine the real cause of the fire that destroyed about four of the 13 production units at Sonara.

On his part, the Minister of Water and Energy Gaston Eloundou Essomba who was at the scene on Saturday said a firm will be tasked in the days ahead to evaluate the damages and make recommendations for rehabilitation whcih could last for over a year.

Fears have been raised on a possible increase in the prices of fuel and cooking gas but the Minister of Trade Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana allayed such fears insisting the prices remain in tact.

A price control team from the ministry will be on the field beginning today to ensure the prices are respected, the Minister said.