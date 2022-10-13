Cameroon Gov’t Allocates 40 million F for Gantry Construction on Douala-N’Djamena Corridor

On the Douala-N’Djamena corridor in the Far North region, the Ministry of Public Works intends to invest 37.7 million CFA francs on the section that connects the towns of Salé and Kousseri in the Logone and Chari division.

The objective of this operation, according to the Ministry of Public Works, is to put an end to the traffic of overloaded vehicles on the Salé-Kousseri section which is in an advanced state of deterioration.

This budget, we learn, will be entrusted to the company Sotcocog for the construction of gantries, 4.5 m high and 2.5 m wide; a control device for the collection of the heavy vehicle tax, known as ecotax. The said gantries will be installed in the localities of Mora, Doublé, Waza, Dabanga, Maltam and Kousseri.

According to the Ministry of public works, this initiative is a result of the disorder shown by large trucks on these roads. This, despite the instruction given by the governor of the region a few months ago, which prohibits their circulation during the period of heavy rains, due to the advanced state of deterioration of some roads.

“Several oversized and overloaded trucks are on the road, thus trampling on the recent measures taken by the Governor of the Far North Region and the emergency work undertaken by the company mobilised for this purpose. If the concern of the Ministry of Public Works was so far to ensure traffic on this axis whose work awaits the reconfiguration of the rehabilitation project, it should be noted that it is more concerned about the degradation of the road caused by the incivism of large trucks,” said the Ministry of Public Works, while specifying that the said vehicles come mainly from neighboring countries in Cameroon.

In order to counteract this activity of large trucks in the region that worsen the state of degradation of roads, the government also announced the construction of four rain barriers, a solution hoped to curb the long gone circulation problem.