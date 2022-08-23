Cameroon: Govt Allocates 422 billion F For Agricultural Sector Development 

The Minister of Economy and Rural Development, Alamine Ousmane Mey clarified the use of this envelope, during the extended budget programming and associated performance conferences last August 16, 2022.

It is a budgetary envelope of 422.29 billion FCFA that will be allocated to the development of the agricultural sector mainly in rural areas, for the years 2023-2025, including 133.36 billion FCFA for the single year 2023.

This allocated amount will be used to operationalize the import-substitution support fund and to effectively carry out the General Census of Agriculture and Livestock. The government also intends to continue improving production basins and modernizing infrastructure and equipment for the production, processing, and marketing of agricultural products.

It will also be a all about supporting the major production units, which are: the Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC), Pamol Plantations Plc (Pamol); the Company for the Expansion and Modernization of Rice Cultivation of Yagoua (Semry), and the Cotton Development Company(Sodecoton).

These 422 billion will also be used for the construction, rehabilitation, and equipment of units, marketing, and processing of cattle breeding products of the Livestock Marketing and Livestock Infrastructure Development Project.

Cameroon will also acquire equipment for the operationalization of milk centers, and the construction of slaughter areas in the municipalities with resources transferred to the Decentralized Territorial Collectivities.