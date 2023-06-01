Cameroon Govt announced Road Safety Campaign after Fatal accidents

In a press release issued on 29 May, the Minister for Transport, Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe, announced the launch of a “special campaign to reinforce road safety and prevention measures”.

According to the member of the government, this campaign is part of “the fight against road traffic accidents during the period of high mobility of people and goods caused by students going on holiday and the start of the new school year”.

This special nationwide operation will run from 1 June to 30 September. In practice, the special prevention campaign will focus on “observing the speed limit, ensuring that all users have their vehicle roadworthiness certificate, combating the crossing of continuous lines and dangerous overtaking, and combating overloading”, says the Minister of Transport.

While this campaign follows a tradition established a few years ago, it comes after a series of fatalities on the roads. Last March, a dozen people died in a road accident in the South-West region. And on 9 May, a driver of the urban passenger transport company Touristique Express lost control of his vehicle, killing 14 people in the Adamaoua region.