Cameroon: Gov’t announces 7 additional measures to fight COVID-19

The Government of Cameroon has communicated seven new anti-COVID-19 measures amongst which the general wearing of masks in all spaces open to the public as from Monday April 13 as the country nears a thousand confirmed cases.

The measures were announced by the Prime Minister Head of Government Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute Wednesday April 9, at the end of an inter-ministerial conference to evaluate strategies put in place to combat the killer virus.

Below are the measures announced by the Prime Minister.

1. The general wearing of masks from Monday 13, April 2020 in all spaces open to the public. The Minister of Industry has been instructed to publish the technical standard for the mass production of these masks locally;

2. The local production of medicines, protective masks and hand sanitizers by competent national institutions under the supervision of the Minister of Scientific Research, in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health;

3. The establishment of specialized treatment centres for COVID-19 patients in all regional capital following the field hospital model to receive patients in case of a peak of the pandemic and to allow hospital to operate normally;

4. Intensification of the COVID-19 screening campaign, with the collaboration ofCentre Patteur and its branches as well as other relevant health institutions. Emphases will be laid on already identified affected areas;

5. Intensification of the awareness-raising campaign in urban and rural areas both in the two official languages and in local languages through complementary channels of communication to be defined by the Minister of communication with the support of administrative, municipal, traditional and religious authorities;

6. The continuation of activities essential to the economy in strict compliance with the directives of 17th March and the measures recommended by the World Health Organization to prevent the spread of the disease;

7. The systematic sanctioning of any breach of the restriction and confinement imposed on persons at risk.