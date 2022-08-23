Life › Education

Cameroon Gov’t Announces Free Textbooks for Class 5 and 6 in all Public Schools

Published on 23.08.2022 at 11h59 by Nana Kamsu Kom

The government will proceed with the free distribution of textbooks to classes 5 and 6 of public primary schools in the two educational sub-systems.

The operation will provide each school with a stock of three so-called “essential” textbooks, namely: French, English and mathematics. This will enable the less privilege  to gain  better educate.

This operation began in 2020 with the free distribution of 4 million books worth FCFA 7.5 billion to the country’s 13 000 French and English-speaking public primary schools. It will continue until 2023, at a total cost of FCFA 22.5 billion. This distribution is part of the World Bank-funded Programme to Support Education Reform in Cameroon (Parec), which aims to promote learning for all in the country.

In addition to this support from the World Bank, the government had committed itself to providing two additional textbooks to the Priority Education Zone from its internal resources. These are the “Science and Technology” and “Computer Science” books intended solely for primary schools in the East, North and Far North regions. These regions are “considered by UNESCO to be the least advanced in educational benefits“, according to the Minister of Basic Education, Laurent Serge Etoundi Ngoa.

