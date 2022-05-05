Cameroon: Gov’t Applauds Journalists Improved Professionalism

On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day,Commmunication Minister Rene Emmanuel Sadi during a discussion organised by the international Union of the francophone press, told media practitioners in Cameroon to continue making good use of multiple opportunites that have been offered them to better inform, educate and sensitise the public on societal issues.
Violence is on the rise in the media. Television channels, radio stations, newspapers and even online media platforms have become avenues for the promotion of hate speech. This incites hate and violence on a race, ethnic origin, religion, disability, gender or age.
This is why UPF President, Evelyne Owona Essomba, told the journalists “We need to kick out hate speech from our studios, online media, and newspapers”.
Three presentations from media experts particularly called on journalists to fight hate speech. Pr Armand Leka Essomba, sociologist, Pr Albert MBIDA, Media laws lecturer, Valentin Siméon ZINGA, editorialist, and Rosine Solange Samou KAM all schooled the journalists on the dangers of condoning hate speech.
To the Communication Minister, “Hate speech in the media is a serious problem that needs to be addressed”.
Crtv’s Director General says “We are all called to fight hate speech. Each time there is hate speech, we must rise up like one man and denounce this trend. We all have to resist hate speech”.
Hate speech breeds discrimination and destroys the media and society. Media professionals have the responsibility of eradicating this cankerworm from media circles.