Cameroon: Gov’t Applauds Journalists Improved Professionalism

The global theme for the Press Freedom Day is “”, but the Cameroonianchose to tackle the growing phenomenon of hate speech in the media.

Violence is on the rise in the media. Television channels, radio stations, newspapers and even online media platforms have become avenues for the promotion of hate speech. This incites hate and violence on a race, ethnic origin, religion, disability, gender or age.

This is why UPF President, Evelyne Owona Essomba, told the journalists “We need to kick out hate speech from our studios, online media, and newspapers”.

Three presentations from media experts particularly called on journalists to fight hate speech. Pr Armand Leka Essomba, sociologist, Pr Albert MBIDA, Media laws lecturer, Valentin Siméon ZINGA, editorialist, and Rosine Solange Samou KAM all schooled the journalists on the dangers of condoning hate speech.