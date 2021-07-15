Cameroon: Gov’t approves use of Corocur, local anti-COVID-19 medicine

The National Medical Commission has approved a new medication to supplement medicines issued by health professionals against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic for a period of three years.

The medication known as Corocur which is a combination of traditional medicines and antiretroviral drugs is an invention of Cameroonian-born cardiologist and researcher, Dr Euloge Yagnigni Mfopou who recently won an international prize for Best Medical Practices in Central Africa.

It has both curative and preventive properties. Corocur was tested and declared fit to be put into use to check the COVID-19 pandemic during the last outing of the National Commission on Medication in the month of May.

Dr Euloge Yagnigni Mfopou says his product is a mixture of a local plant called Thymus Vulgaris containing molecules and antiretroviral drugs that moderate the immune system. It is taken alongside antibiotics prescribed to cure the pandemic.

For effective healing, the cardiologist insists that patients who go in for Corocur must strictly follow the prescription.

Corocur relieves after two days and from the 10th day, the patient is supposed to have fully recovered, provided he/she complements with antibiotics.

It is packaged in 50 gram powder sachets and available in Yaounde for a period of three years.

So far, it is said to have cured hundreds of persons who tested positive for the deadly pandemic. 97.3% of those who went in for the product are said to have recovered.

Those who have used it already testify it has no side effect.

“When I began using Corocur, the symptoms disappeared after two days. I took the drugs three times a day, morning, afternoon and evening. Few days after I was cured…” One patient in Douala who recovered after using it told State broadcaster reporter.

“I have not had any side effect since I started taking it. The medicine is effective.” Another one said.

With the approval from the National Medical Commission, Dr Euloge Yagnigni intends to look for funds that will enable him extend distribution all through the country so as to effectively check the spread of the deadly pandemic.

Cameroon has since the announcement of the first case last March 2020 recorded more than 80,000 confirmed cases.