Cameroon: Gov’t assesses COVID-19 response plan close to 6months into pandemic

A vast operation to assess Cameroon’s response strategy against the deadly Coronavirus pandemic which has had devastating effects on the country’s economy as a whole is underway in Yaounde under the chair of the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda.

The operation carried out by stakeholders involving structures operating under the Ministry of Public Health, professional bodies, learned associations, syndicates, civil society, technical and financial partners and the media kick started Monday August 24.

At the end of Monday’s talks, the take home message was to reinforce the respect of barrier measures against the pandemic, especially the wearing of facemasks in public places to avoid a situation where the country could witness another rise in cases like other countries recently.

Minister Malachie Manaouda disclosed that the country could completely oust the virus if an only if Cameroonians keep respecting barrier measures.

This Tuesday August 25, Minister Malachie Manaouda concerted with members of the Scientific Council for Public Emergencies on the way forward in the fight against the pandemic.

The last figures communicated on the country’s epidemiological situation Thursday August 20 indicated that 18,662 persons have had the virus in Cameroon, out of whom 17,065 have been successfully treated, 408 died, making a total of 1,189 active cases, among them 196 patients and 8 under oxygen.

The first Coronavirus case was detected in the country on March 6.