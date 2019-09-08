Cameroon: Gov’t auctions food stuff to counter ghost towns in Kumba

An auction sale of food items will take place on Monday September 9 in Kumba, Meme Division South West region, the Divisional Officer of Kumba I has announced.

In a communiqué signed by Sfo Roge, Divisional Officer of Kumba I, there will be aan auction sale of food stuff lie meat and other commodities of basic necessity.

The exercise will start as from 7 O’ Clock in the morning at the Kumba main market as the Divisional Officer has called on the population to turn out massively for the sale.

However, many have seen this move as a measure to counter the regular Monday ghost towns observed in Kumba as well as in many parts of the North West and South West regions.