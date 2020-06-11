Cameroon: Gov’t authorises D.Os to visa official documents

Divisional Officers all over Cameroon have been given the legal backing to visa certificates of candidates going in for competitive exams and direct recruitments.

According to a release issued by the Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reforms, Joseph Le, Divisional Officers all over the national triangle now have the legal backing to visas official documents including certificates and attestation of presentation of originals of diplomas.

The Minister says the move aims at bringing the population closer to administrative officials and simplify administrative procedures.

At first, only Senior Divisional Officers were authorised to visa documents of candidates preparing for competitive entrance exams and direct recruitments.

The latter were sometimes confronted to difficulties in the process of compiling these documents including long hours in queues at the SDOs office and at times having to bribe to have their documents quickly signed.

Minister Joseph Le’s decision is timely as many are already preparing for this year’s competitive exams.