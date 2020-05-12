Cameroon: Gov’t authorizes Air France to operate in airspace amid COVID-19 fears

Cameroon’s Head of State Paul Biya has given the go ahead to Air France to land and take off from the country’s Yaounde Nsimalen and Douala International Airports until June 30 amid a continues increase in the number of Coronavirus cases.

Close to two months after taking measures to curb the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, including the closure of borders, Cameroon has announced it will open its air boarders to an airline company.

In a letter addressed to the Director General of the Cameroon Civil Aviation Authority, the Minister of Transport, Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe informs that the Head of State has authorized Air France to go about her commercial flights in Cameroon from Mai 4 to June 30.

In the letter, the Transport boss specifies clearly that only passengers with COVID-19 negative tests should be permitted in the said flights.

Moreover, the same passengers will have to sign a commitment form to auto-confine themselves and pay for related charges once they arrive in Cameroon.

Besides that, Minister Ngalle Bibehe says measures will be taken to ensure that these citizens are followed up individually in the country.

For both the passengers and the personnel of Air France, the wearing of a face mask and observance of COVID-19 barrier measures the Minister says is a necessity.

The decision to open these air borders to Air France comes a week after the Government relaxed some anti-COVID-19 restrictions to limit the economic impact of the virus on the national economy.