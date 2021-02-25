The government of Cameroon has thrown its weight behind Seidou Mbombo Njoya as the President of the Cameroon Football Federation and has backed his decision to resume the football championship this weekend after an almost one-year hiatus.

In a letter by the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Professor Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, addressed to Seidou Mbombo Njoya, government has put at the disposal of FECAFOOT the various stadiums to host football matches for the Elite One and Two football championships.

After receiving the letter, FECAFOOT immediately released a partial schedule of the opening matches with Renaissance of Ngoumou facing AS Matelots of Douala in the opening match of the Elite II on Saturday, February 27 while Yafoot welcomes Champions PWD Bamenda in the opening match of the Elite One. Both matches will be played at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium.

To confirm government’s backing, the Minister of Territoral Administration Paul Atanga Nji issued a letter to all ten Regional Governors calling on them to take necessary dispositions to ensure matches organised by the Mbombo Njoya-led FECAFOOT go on smoothly.

It is still left to see how the Senator Albert Mbida-led FECAFOOT fact will react to the latest developments after they held their own meeting on Wednesday to set an extraodinary Assembly for April.