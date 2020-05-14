Cameroon: Gov’t backtracks on fine for non-wearing of masks

The government of Cameroon has decided to overturn a decision to punish persons who appear in public places without putting on their masks.

In a message addressed to Senior Divisional Officers, the Minister of Decentralisation and Local Development Georges Elanga Obam called on them to order mayors to cancel the decision fining persons not wearing masks.

Georges Elanga Obam is backtracking just 24 hours after he had previous instructed municipal authorities to impose a fine ranging from FCFA 500 to FCFA 2000 on persons not putting on masks in public places.

Since the palliative measures put in place by the government, several persons have equally returned to their old habits which has anger authorities.

The Senior Divisional Officer of the Mfoundi Jean Claude Tsila has imposed a systematic check on all the seven divisions within his jurisdiction and promised sanctions against persons flouting anti COVID-19 measures.