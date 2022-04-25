Cameroon: Government Bans Export Of Cement,Vegetable Oil, Wheat Flour Through Eastern Region

Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, Cameroon’s Minister of Trade, on Sunday took a measure to ban the export of several consumer products from the country’s eastern region to other countries.

According to the Xinhua news site, in a letter to the governor of the East region, a region bordering the Republic of Congo and the Central African Republic, Mbarga Atangana asked that immediate control measures be taken to suspend the export of cement, refined oils, wheat flour and rice.

Cameroon has already faced shortages of consumer products since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. The country has seen the phenomenon worsen in the context of the current Russian-Ukrainian crisis, as 50% of Cameroon’s wheat imports were dependent on Russia and Ukraine, according to government figures.

This measure comes as several other products were banned from export to the European Union last week. Although for other reasons.

These include mangoes, papayas, guavas, peppers, aubergines and tomatoes. Cameroon is on a list of countries banned from exporting certain agricultural products to the European Union (EU), according to a note from the European Commission in charge of phytosanitary legislation.

In a letter dated 18 April 2022, addressed to the heads of the phytosanitary police stations of the ports of Douala and Kribi, Yaoundé International Airport and the Postal Service,

The fruit is accused of having been exposed to ‘certain species and types of flies’. The EU says that the only way to remedy the situation at present is to apply a systemic approach or post-harvest treatment to ensure that the exported product is free of the pests.