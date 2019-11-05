A press conference organised by Christian Penda Ekoka, ally and adviser to the President of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, has been banned.

The press conference was supposed to hold on today at the Muna Foundation in Yaounde but the Divisional Officer of Yaounde I passed an order banning it.

According to a communiqué signed by the D.O, Nama Thierry, the press conference was banned because organisers did not reveal the main subject to be addressed during the gathering.

“After carefully reading through your request to hold a press conference at the Muna Foundation, it is impossible to respond positively because the reason for holding the press conference was not mentioned (in the request),” the D.O said in a letter addressed to the Secretary General of Penda Ekoka’s AGIR movement.

At the Muna Foundation, security forces had taken strategic positions at the junction in order to enforce the decision of the Divisional Officer.

This has since forced Christian Penda Ekoka to change the venue of his press conference to his residence.