Cameroon: Gov’t bans pro Kamto rallies in Douala

Nationwide protests organised by the Cameroon Renaissance Movement for Saturday June 1 have been banned in some parts of Douala.

The Divisional Officers of Douala, I, IV, and V have all banned the protests in their various areas of jurisdiction citing security reasons.

The Divisional Officer of Douala I, Jean Marie Tchakui said the seditious nature of the protest could disturb public peace in his area of jurisdiction and thus banned the protests while promising sanctions against defaulters.

On his part, the Divisional Officer of Douala IV, Jean Mark Ekoa Mbarga, said the request for authorisation was not well scripted CRM officials and could not give a go ahead. He equally cautioned, defaulters will face the arm of the law.

The Cameroon Renaissance Movement party has scheduled a series of rallies nationwide to protest against the detntion of their leader Maurice Kamto as well as oer 100 of the party’s supporters.