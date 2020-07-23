› Life

Cameroon: Gov’t begins hunting for funds for reconstruction of Anglophone regions

Published on 23.07.2020 at 15h33 by journalduCameroun

Cameroon's PM Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute (c) copyright

The Government of Cameroon has appealed for the financial support of development partners and friendly countries in the implementation of the Presidential Plan for the Reconstruction and Development of the North West and South West regions destroyed in the course of the Anglophone crisis.

The appeal was made Wednesday July 22 by the Prime Minister Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute while chairing the consultation meeting on the Presidential Plan for the Reconstruction and Development of the two Anglophone regions.

It was directed to friendly countries and other partners who had earlier pledged to support the reconstruction plan and to other international funders.

Cameroon needs close to FCFA ninety billion for the first phase of the reconstruction of the infrastructures destroyed in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon in the course of the close to four years long Anglophone crisis.

Speaking at the meeting, the Prime Minister said the Head of State, Paul Biya has taken all the necessary measures to ensure that 10% of the money is made available by Cameroon.

The Presidential plan that will run for ten years will be implemented in three stages, including; recovery, reconstruction and development.

 

