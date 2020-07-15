Cameroon: Gov’t cancels muslim pilgrimage due to Coronavirus scare

The Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji has said.

In a release signed on Wednesday July 15, the Minister of Territorial Administration said the persistence of the pandemic has forced the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to restrict participatio of pilgrims at the 2020 Hadj only to persons living in Saudi Arabia.

“Consequently; Cameroonian Muslim faithful will not be able to go on the pilgrimage to the Sacred Places of Islam this year, as in the past,” Paul Atanga Nji said in a statement.